news Jason Blum Crashes Car After Seeing Wall-E At A Drive-In, See The Wild Photo

Contemplating that Jason Blum runs a manufacturing firm that’s mainly recognized for its horror choices, maybe he may use this automotive accident to his benefit and switch it right into a cinematic story. Give it some thought: a household is caught in a automotive accident in the course of a snowstorm, however somewhat than safely making it again dwelling like Blum did, they as a substitute discover their strategy to a creepy home full of suspect inhabitants, or maybe are hunted down by terrifying creatures within the close by woods as a substitute. Regardless of the case, it’d be a simple sufficient story for Blumhouse to ship to the plenty because the firm’s cinematic works are often made off a small finances.