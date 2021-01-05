news Jason Blum Crashes Car After Seeing Wall-E At A Drive-In, See The Wild Photo

General News

January 5, 2021
With so many film theaters nonetheless closed in the course of the well being disaster, except one is by some means capable of lease out a theater or has entry to a personal one, then the one strategy to benefit from the huge display expertise in these unusual instances is by visiting a drive-in theater. That’s what Blumhouse Productions founder and CEO Jason Blum not too long ago did, with Wall-E being his function of selection. Sadly for Blum, he crashed his automotive quickly after seeing the 2008 Pixar film.

Because the “outdated” saying goes, pics or it didn’t occur. Nicely, Jason Blum has finished simply that; check out his wrecked automotive following his Wall-E screening:

Whether or not or not the snowfall had something to do with Jason Blum crashing his automotive, it’s lucky that nobody was harm in the course of the accident. Sure, the automotive clearly appears to be like for put on, however it will probably not less than it may be repaired or changed. Nonetheless, of all of the methods to kick off 2021, getting right into a automotive crash is definitely among the many lower than fascinating situations.

Luckily, it appears like Jason Blum’s Wall-E drive-thru expertise was nice sufficient beforehand, with the snow positively including to the atmosphere. Blum shared a take a look at the screening hours earlier on Twitter, oblivious to what was in retailer for him and his household after the screening:

Contemplating that Jason Blum runs a manufacturing firm that’s mainly recognized for its horror choices, maybe he may use this automotive accident to his benefit and switch it right into a cinematic story. Give it some thought: a household is caught in a automotive accident in the course of a snowstorm, however somewhat than safely making it again dwelling like Blum did, they as a substitute discover their strategy to a creepy home full of suspect inhabitants, or maybe are hunted down by terrifying creatures within the close by woods as a substitute. Regardless of the case, it’d be a simple sufficient story for Blumhouse to ship to the plenty because the firm’s cinematic works are often made off a small finances.

For now although, Blumhouse Productions has sufficient to work on for the approaching years, together with Insidious 5, 5 Nights at Freddy’s, an Exorcist sequel and a Spawn reboot. Blumhouse’s most up-to-date film was the Vince Vaughn-led body-swap horror comedy referred to as Freaky, which was met with a number of constructive critiques. Blumhouse has The Vigil, The Without end Purge and Halloween Kills dated for 2021, whereas subsequent 12 months will carry Paranormal Exercise 7 and Halloween Ends.

As for Jason Blum’s drive-in choice this previous weekend, Wall-E nonetheless ranks as one in every of Pixar’s extra distinctive films, with the story following a robotic sooner or later who been left to scrub up trash on a abandoned Earth by itself. When a probe robotic referred to as EVE makes its method into Wall-E’s neck of the woods, the titular protagonist falls in love along with her and finally ends up following her throughout the galaxy. Together with incomes vital acclaim, Wall-E collected over $521 million worldwide. Pixar’s newest film is Soul, which dropped on Disney+ and has additionally been extremely effectively obtained.

Preserve locked in on CinemaBlend for extra Blumhouse and Pixar information, and the whole lot in between. Preserve observe of all the flicks imagined to arrive this 12 months with our 2021 launch schedule.


