news Jason Momoa Fires Off A Frustrated And NSFW Response To The Ray Fisher Investigation

Depart a Remark
2017’s Justice League has been again within the highlight lately, and no, I’m not speaking about The Snyder Minimize heading to HBO Max. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has accused Joss Whedon, who took over directing Justice League throughout the reshoots interval following Zack Snyder, of being “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and utterly unacceptable” to the film’s forged and crew, and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa lately threw his assist behind his costar’s campaign.
Now Jason Momoa has gone a step additional and posted a annoyed and NSFW response in regards to the investigation into Ray Fisher’s claims relating to what occurred on the Justice League set. Right here’s what Momoa posted on his Instagram web page:
THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I simply assume it’s fucked up that folks launched a faux Frosty announcement with out my permission to attempt to distract from Ray Fisher talking up in regards to the shitty manner we had been handled on Justice League reshoots. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j
Effectively that’s actually kicking issues up a pair notches. For these of you confused by what Jason Momoa means by citing “Frosty,” it was reported at the beginning of July that he’d been forged to voice Frosty the Snowman in a CGI/live-action film from Warner Bros and Stampede, with Jon Berg, who was additionally a producer on Justice League, and Greg Silverman producing. It’s unclear if Momoa is saying this venture doesn’t exist or if he hadn’t truly signed onto it, however both manner, he sees the announcement as a distraction from what Ray Fisher is attempting to convey to mild.
It was one factor for Jason Momoa to easily publish #IStandWithRayFisher as an indication of assist, however now Momoa has firmly cemented himself as an ally in Fisher’s nook and can be calling for a correct investigation into what went down on the Justice League set greater than three years in the past. Like Fisher, Momoa didn’t present any particular particulars in regards to the alleged habits, however him taking this daring stance will probably draw extra consideration on the matter.
Ray Fisher responded to Jason Momoa’s publish with the next:
In case you haven’t been paying shut consideration to the Ray Fisher/Justice League drama, together with the allegations he made about Joss Whedon, Fisher additionally accused producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns of enabling Whedon’s habits, with Johns allegedly threatening Fisher’s profession. A little over every week in the past, Fisher additionally acknowledged that Walter Hamada, the president of DC Movies, “tried to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg underneath the bus” in hopes that Fisher “would relent on Geoff Johns.”
Formally talking, an “impartial third-party investigation” has been launched into the alleged “poisonous and abusive work setting” on the Justice League reshoots, however that’s additionally been fraught with controversy. On September 5, Warner Bros alleged that Ray Fisher had not met with the investigator, which Fisher quickly after denied, and earlier at this time, the actor mentioned on Twitter that the agency WB employed has “conveniently prevented contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR,” amongst different issues.
Jason Momoa isn’t the one Justice League actor who’s backing Ray Fisher, as Kiersey Clemons, who was reduce from the theatrical model of the film, shared her assist on social media too. Clemons’ efficiency as Iris West shall be inserted again into Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is able to see her reverse Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, a.ok.a. The Flash.
Nonetheless this Justice League investigation seems, we right here at CinemaBlend will preserve you up to date on the way it’s going. Within the meantime, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is predicted to drop on HBO Max someday in 2021, and discover out what different DC motion pictures are on the best way with our complete information.
Add Comment