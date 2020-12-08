General News

Jason Momoa Sends Aquaman's Trident And More To Young Fan Battling Cancer

December 8, 2020
Jason Momoa Sends Aquaman's Trident And More To Young Fan Battling Cancer

Taking part in a superhero generally feels akin to truly being a superhero, particularly once you go in regards to the expertise like Aquaman star Jason Momoa does. Not content material with being an superior determine of energy and justice on display screen, the DC Comics actor has performed one thing reasonably lovely for a younger fan battling most cancers. Not solely did he have an superior reproduction of his personal on-screen trident despatched to the younger man pictured under, he additionally had a ton of merch included within the considerate package deal.

The younger individual you see within the above photograph is called Danny Sheehan, and thru some superstar magic, he’s now turn out to be a keeper of Aquaman’s trident. Captured on his Instagram account, Jason Momoa was capable of hook up Danny with a bunch of superior merch from Sideshow Collectables’ line of Aquaman merchandise. However after all, the centerpiece is that candy trident, which you’ll be able to see Danny wielding for good within the slideshow above.

What’s much more wonderful is that Jason Momoa’s good deed is a follow-up to his earlier interactions with Danny, whose story had come to his consideration by way of a earlier occasion of web outreach. It’s all one other instance of simply how a lot of dude superhero actors, and Momoa particularly, might be. That is, in any case, the person who postponed filming Aquaman 2 partially by sticking to his weapons and interesting in activism that was near his coronary heart. Momoa’s a person of ideas, so being the great man is certainly his factor. Nonetheless, your coronary heart will in all probability soften after studying the message he despatched Danny Sheehan in his Aquaman equipment:

Can’t wait to experience on some dolphins with you, Danny. Love, Uncle Aquaman.

Jason Momoa’s dedication to a younger Aquaman fan is very similar to Ryan Reynolds and his rounds of doing good along with his Deadpool character. Although now that we’ve talked about it, we wouldn’t be shocked if in a post-COVID world, Momoa would take a web page out of Reynolds’ playbook and present up dressed as his superpowered alter ego, able to entertain sick youngsters. Simply think about what number of smiles might come out of that meet and greet!

It’s straightforward to play a superhero, as seen within the insane variety of comedian variations that hit the market annually. However a very tremendous individual takes the trip for followers in want and brings them one thing that’ll brighten their day. That’s precisely what Jason Momoa has performed right here, and the outcomes are completely spectacular. He is perhaps the king of Atlantis, however Mr. Momoa has in all probability earned the loyalty of scores of royal topics on dry land with this lovely and considerate gesture.

Do you have to be stuffed to the gills with anticipation for Aquaman 2, the movie continues to be slotted for a December 16, 2022 launch date. However ought to that change at any level, we’ll ship the updates right here at CinemaBlend as they occur. Although you will positively see Jason Momoa in 2021, as he isn’t solely in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but in addition the Warner Bros/Legendary adaptation of Dune. Try the 2021 launch schedule and see when he’ll be making waves subsequent!


Aquaman 2: What We Know So Far

