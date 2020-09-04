news Jason Statham Has Landed His Next Big Action Position, And Sign Me Up

5 Eyes is planning to begin up manufacturing in Europe this October, with worldwide distribution gross sales for the movie already within the works at this fall’s Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition. The film is described as a globe-trotting mission that may ask Statham’s character to make use of all his “appeal, ingenuity and stealth” to trace down and infiltrate a billionaire dealer named Greg Simmonds. One other character within the combine is a tech professional named Sarah Fidel. Each Simmonds and Fidel have but to be solid.