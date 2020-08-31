news Jeff Goldblum Talks About The First Jurassic World: Dominion Scene He Shot With Laura Dern And Sam Neill

Jeff Goldblum’s feedback to Insider appears to echo what Sam Neill beforehand mentioned in regards to the authentic solid’s position in Jurassic World: Dominion. It appears to be like just like the beloved authentic characters could have a big position in Colin Trevorrow’s threequel, which ought to delight followers previous and new. And if the actors began by coming nose to nose with a dinosaur on day one, there is not any telling what wild locations our heroes will go.

Later in his similar interview, Jeff Goldblum teased the standard if Jurassic World: Dominion, saying: