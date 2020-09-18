news Jennifer Garner Had A Great Response When Asked Whether She's Pregnant

Go away a Remark
Whereas some celebrities have used the wild rollercoaster that has been 2020 to take a while out of the highlight, another celebrities have opened up their houses and their hearts to be candid concerning the challenges they’re dealing with. One of many celebrities who has been completely pleasant all year long has been Jennifer Garner. The Love, Simon actress got here out of the woodwork with one other absolute gem this week when she addressed being pregnant rumors head-on.
What I like about Jennifer Garner’s social media method over the previous few months is that it’s been no holds barred. Consuming within the laundry room? Why not? Dressing in interval clothes for digital faculty classes? Sure, please. Serving to a fan grieve the lack of a relationship? In fact. She’s had a lot empathy for what her fanbase has been going by means of in 2020 and has proven a real and beneficiant facet of herself within the course of. Additionally, typically she’s not afraid to be blunt, as occurred when a fan requested her if she was pregnant. Her response?
I’m 48, have three wholesome youngsters, and am not — and by no means will likely be – pregnant. We will lay that pupper to relaxation. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Presumably. However that’s one other story.
She additionally used some donut and pizza emojis when responding to the fan concerning the perception she may be pregnant. Truthfully, within the Instagram publish, she was carrying saggy overalls, so I suppose somebody might have taken that as a clue she had one thing to cover. I take it as a clue she likes to be comfy, however I digress.
In the meantime, it’s value noting Jennifer Garner quietly broke up along with her long-term associate, CEO John Miller, just a few months in the past, so she’s not even seeing anybody proper now. She’s additionally nearing 50 and whereas Janet Jackson had a child at 50, it doesn’t appear as if Jennifer Garner is pregnant or would even be significantly enthusiastic about taking place the child path once more.
Jennifer Garner does have already got a complete passel of children. She was beforehand married to Ben Affleck between 2005 and 2018, although they initially break up in 2015. The 2 share three youngsters, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who’re, 14, 11 and eight, respectively. She has loads of kid-related stuff to fill her days proper now, plus a canine. She’s already rocking the entire mother factor.
For those who haven’t been protecting tabs on Jennifer Garner in 2020, I extremely recommend it as an Web pastime. Another quarantine faves embrace Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz, who’ve each been pleasant, although additionally pushing out their manufacturers somewhat greater than Jennifer Garner has been. Though I suppose “cool, quirky mother” is principally her model.
