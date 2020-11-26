news Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Incredible Fitness In Totally Nude Post For New Single

General News

November 26, 2020
Do you suppose Jennifer Lopez missed the memo? In T-minus two days, America has the annual go-ahead to stuff our faces. It’s even a nationwide vacation. Turkey day or not, J-Lo appears unbelievable as per regular because of her continued give attention to health. Following an enormous efficiency on the American Music Awards over the weekend, Lopez shared a nude photograph that would be the cowl of an upcoming new tune of hers.

The tune is named “In The Morning,” and it is coming this Friday following the discharge of two collaborations with Maluma, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” a pair months again. Jennifer Lopez teased her new single with a glimpse of the quilt, which has the Hustlers actress displaying off her completely ripped and sculpted physique. Test it out:

Whoa! As you possibly can see, Jennifer Lopez is in unbelievable form proper now, between seen abs, shredded shoulders and that “Booty” she’s identified for singing all about. J-Lo is rocking a shorter hair minimize than regular and blonde balayage. Extra time at dwelling should imply further time for the singer, actress and producer to hit the weights and cardio in between elevating her children and spending time along with her hubby-to-be Alex Rodriguez. You may inform it is a latest photograph given her steamy AMA efficiency that, sadly, received some warmth for resembling one among Beyonce’s memorable Grammy numbers.

J-Lo likes to maintain in form anyway, however she’d definitely have to coach for this tv look too. Her new single cowl teases one other fiery poppy monitor for Jennifer Lopez, however we’ll have to remain tuned. Perhaps this might additionally sign a coming album for her as nicely? Lopez has not launched a full-length album since 2014 with A.Okay.A. when you can imagine it.

Jennifer Lopez is coming off starring as Ramona in Hustlers final 12 months which had large buzz that nearly carried over into the Oscars. She’ll subsequent star in Marry Me with Maluma, Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman, and an motion rom-com referred to as Shotgun Marriage ceremony with Armie Hammer and Ryan Reynolds. She’s additionally going to be in Reed Marano’s crime film The Godmother, the place she’ll play drug lord Griselda Blanco. She’s additionally a producer on all these tasks – discuss a boss!

Every part is going on for Jennifer Lopez, and he or she’s even fairly contemporary off of headlining the Tremendous Bowl early this 12 months. Sure, that occurred in 2020. J-Lo clearly works exhausting on all her tasks, however she’s additionally actually doing essentially the most to be in the most effective form of her life at 51. Get excited for her new single “In The Morning” coming this Black Friday. And as all the time, hold checking in with CinemaBlend for extra updates on her upcoming films.


