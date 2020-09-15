news Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers Follow-Up With Include Maluma And New Music

Depart a Remark
Jennifer Lopez placed on a efficiency in Hustlers that many nonetheless really feel was Oscar-worthy, even when it went and not using a nomination. Now J-Lo is again and we’ve the primary look, and hear, at her subsequent film, Marry Me, which can see the singer and actress put each these main abilities on show, as along with enjoying the lead reverse Owen Wilson, Lopez has apparently recorded a number of new songs alongside Maluma, who may even co-star within the film.
A brand new tease of each the film and the music has been launched on social media, which provides Marry Me an official launch date as properly. It is set for, February 12, Valentine’s Day weekend 2021. Try the brand new clip beneath.
The clip actually does not give us a lot of the film past confirming its existence. After all, if what you actually need is a style of recent J-Lo music, there is a bit extra there. Anticipate to see at the very least one or two songs launched forward of the movie as a part of the promotion.
Jennifer Lopez and Latin Grammy winner Maluma have recorded a group of recent music for Marry Me as a result of within the movie the pair will play a musical energy couple. The music heard within the clip above, “Marry Me,” really has a task within the new movie as the brand new hit music by the duo, who’re on the verge of getting married themselves in what is certain to be the PR occasion of the 12 months. Nonetheless, issues will change when the couple’s relationship is proven to be lower than good, which can end in Lopez’s character Kat, making a reference to a divorced highschool math instructor, performed by Personal Wilson.
Whereas we have actually seen rom-com pairings the place one half of the pair is a few kind of movie star and the opposite is “regular,” what units Marry Me aside, at the very least in relation to the plot itself, is that, relatively than merely being a narrative about whether or not these two can fall in love, make a relationship work, and then get married, the connection will start with an impulsive marriage, after which the 2 might want to take care of the ramifications of that call. It is at the very least an fascinating twist.
We often see at the very least one sturdy romantic providing in theaters surrounding Valentine’s Day weekend and Marry Me is staking out that declare. It is possible precisely what lots of people are going to be searching for come February. And February appears far sufficient away that it might really feel prefer it’s a protected guess for a theatrical launch. After all, with a film like Marvel Lady 1984 that was planning to open in October getting pushed again into December, it is anyone’s guess at this level what the theatrical state of affairs goes to be in February.
Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro and written by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill. It is based mostly on a graphic novel of the identical title by Bobby Crosby.
