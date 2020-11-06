news Joe Manganiello Dyed His Deathstroke Hair Blue, And It Looks Awesome

Until Zack Snyder determined to alter up Slade Wilson’s bodily look as a part of the tweaks he’s been making for his model of Justice League, it’s in all probability secure to imagine that Joe Manganiello has completed filming his scenes. Granted, the blonde hair is a brief step away from the white hair that Slade continuously has within the comics, however going blue could be a bit too far. Fortunately for Manganiello, it’s so much simpler to paint dye hair blue working from a blonde template reasonably than his standard darkish hair, so good on him for making an attempt one thing new.