news Johnny Depp Leaving Fantastic Beasts Following Loss In Libel Lawsuit

Nicely, there you have got it. Brief and to the purpose, Johnny Depp revealed on Instagram that Warner Bros. has requested him to step down from his function as Grindelwald within the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Whereas he is dedicated to persevering with his authorized battle with Amber Heard and would not admit any wrongdoing, it is clear that the judgement made throughout the pond had an enormous have an effect on on his function within the Wizarding World.