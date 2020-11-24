General News

Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars In New Photo

November 24, 2020
Johnny Depp has been making loads of headlines currently, largely as a result of ongoing authorized battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The 57 year-old actor lately misplaced his libel case with The Solar, and was shortly fired from his function as Grindelwald in Implausible Beasts 3 in consequence. Whereas the authorized proceedings in opposition to Heard will proceed, Depp lately posed for a photograph from behind bars as dialog surrounding his private skilled {and professional} life swirl.

On the finish of the primary Implausible Beasts film, it was revealed that Colin Farrell’s Percival Graves was truly Grindelwald in disguise. Johnny Depp appeared briefly in a cameo, earlier than having a serious function in The Crimes of Grindelwald. And whereas the character escaped Azkaban jail, Depp lately posed for a photograph behind bars as stress proceed elevating in his authorized battle with Amber Heard. You’ll be able to verify the picture under.

It is unclear if Johnny Depp is attempting to be cheeky or that is an older picture, however it’s positively jarring to see the actor behind bars. And as each he and Amber Heard proceed to make wild allegations of abuse in opposition to one another, the previous couple will proceed to make headlines for the foreseeable future. Because of this, any future picture ops or appearing initiatives might be checked out with a magnifying glass.

The above picture involves us from Twitter, that includes Johnny Depp posing within the Bahamas. The actor has a trophy of some form in his fingers, and is all smiles within the picture taken from inside an previous jail. Seeing Depp so glad is unquestionably sudden, as he is taken some losses within the courtroom in addition to professionally.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s authorized battle has been persistently making headlines for months, and is displaying no indicators of slowing down. The previous couple’s litigation started with Depp’s libel case in opposition to information publication The Solar for referring to the actor as a “spouse beater.” He and Heard spent months flinging allegations at one another in courtroom, with Heard seemingly getting the higher when stated libel case was dominated in favor of The Solar. However that does not imply we have seen the final of them in courtroom.

The authorized battle will proceed stateside, as Johnny Depp has filed a defamation go well with in opposition to Amber Heard concerning her numerous allegations of abuse. As such, the pair will proceed showing in courtroom, whereas being concurrently judged within the courtroom of public opinion. We’ll simply have to attend and see if/how this additional impacts their careers.

The Solar’s victory over Johnny Depp resulted within the actor being requested to step down because the villainous Grindelwald in Implausible Beasts 3. The film lately kicked up manufacturing, requiring an instantaneous alternative for the actor. Regardless, Depp will nonetheless be paid in full as Warner Bros. desperately tries to search out one other actor to play Grindelwald whereas additionally balancing its price range.

On account of Johnny Depp’s firing, some followers are calling for Amber Heard to be equally dismissed from her function within the Aquaman franchise, citing the allegations that Depp has made in opposition to his ex-wife. Moreover, there is a petition going round for him to return to the function of Jack Sparrow within the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Clearly the stakes are excessive.

Implausible Beasts 3 is presently anticipated to hit theaters on July fifteenth, 2022. In the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch record to plan your subsequent film expertise.


