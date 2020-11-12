news Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrated Wrapping With A Bold New Look

View this put up on Instagram

It’s true! After years of the #JurassicWorld Claire lower and colour, I’ve dyed my hair pink! ? ? I initially dyed my hair this colour after the primary Jurassic World in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took referred to as, ~Hip and Cool: A Research of Distinction and Exclusion; The Historical past of the Hipster~ I did an ethnographic subject report that noticed hipsters of their “pure habitat” and thought it was acceptable to immerse myself within the expertise ????? ? This time, I dyed my hair to have fun the closing of 1 chapter and the beginning of one other — and what higher means than with a recent new ‘do! ??????? The truth that this Jurassic World journey is coming to an finish washes over me in waves. This has been an attractive expertise I’ll hold with me at all times ???? Thanks Charlie Rogers (@charlierogershairandmakeup) for giving Claire killer hair in Jurassic World: Dominion and for a heck of a farewell lower and colour — you are able to do something and every part!