news Justice League Dark Concept Art Shows Off Swamp Thing From Cancelled Movie

A number of years again, one of many methods the DC Prolonged Universe deliberate on increasing was by Justice League Dark, which might have spotlighted a few of DC’s most well-known supernatural heroes. Alas, that cinematic venture has been shelved, however that doesn’t imply we will’t nonetheless get a glimpse of what might need been.
One of many Justice League Dark’s major members is Swamp Thing, who has been a DC Comics mainstay for many years, so it’s hardly stunning that he would have been current within the staff’s theatrical debut. Because of artist Houston Sharp, we’ve got an concept of what the plant elemental creature might have seemed like on the large display:
In collaboration with David Masson, Houston Sharp got here up with a cool-looking Swamp Thing design primarily based on the imaginative and prescient for the character that director Doug Liman had. Whereas Swamp Thing is commonly depicted as human-sized, he’s definitely able to rising his physique a lot bigger, as seen right here the place he’s surrounded by a forest set on fireplace by a gaggle of arsonists. Right here’s one other piece of Swamp Thing idea artwork that Sharp shared on his Instagram web page:
Oh boy, I don’t wish to be in these arsonists’ sneakers. It’s unhealthy sufficient coping with Swamp Thing’s wrath when he’s at a extra commonplace top, however at that giant dimension, it’s much more the stuff of nightmares. As talked about earlier, Fringe of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman was as soon as hooked up to direct Justice League Dark, and earlier than he got here aboard, Guillermo del Toro was guiding it alongside, having additionally written the script. The film would have seen Swamp Thing combating the forces of evil alongside John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman and Madame Xanadu.
Whereas issues didn’t work out for the Justice League Dark film, Swamp Thing is lucky sufficient to have already got loads of live-action expertise underneath his belt. After first main two films, 1982’s Swamp Thing and 1989’s The Return of Swamp Thing, the character led his personal TV sequence on USA Community from 1990 to 1993. Then final yr, Swamp Thing starred in his personal DC Universe sequence, which solely lasted one season (it was cancelled after the primary episode premiered) and happened on Earth-19 throughout the Arrowverse.
It’s additionally value noting that the Justice League Dark nonetheless have a vibrant future forward of them within the live-action realm. Earlier this yr, it was introduced {that a} TV sequence centered on the staff is in improvement at HBO Max, with J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson govt producing. That present’s lineup hasn’t been formally revealed but, however one might logically assume that Swamp Thing can be a part of the creepy festivities, whether or not it’s the model we noticed on DC Universe or a brand-new incarnation.
