news Justice League Dark Concept Art Shows Off Swamp Thing From Cancelled Movie

SWAMP THING. An previous idea I did for Doug Liman’s cancelled Justice League Dark film. Doug had the thought of Swamp Thing being a spirit of the swamp, coming into kind when a gaggle of arsonists set the crops ablaze. This specific design was a collaboration between myself and @david_masson_sg . Too unhealthy the movie bought canned, it was lots of enjoyable to work on! Extra JLD ideas incoming, keep tuned! #dc #justiceleague #swampthing #portray #artwork #fireplace