news Justice League’s End-Credits Scene Originally Set Up A Different DC Film, According To Joe Manganiello

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous firms. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Superhero films have confirmed themselves endlessly in style during the last decade of filmmaking, leading to a wide range of cinematic universes. Warner Bros. has been making strides with the DC Prolonged Universe, which was kickstarted with Zack Snyder’s first slew of flicks. This contains the notorious Justice League flick, which shall be getting new life because of the Snyder Minimize on HBO Max. Joe Manganiello shall be again as Deathstroke within the course of, and the Magic Mike actor not too long ago defined how his scene was supposed arrange Ben Affleck’s Batman film.