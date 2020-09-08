news Justice League’s Jason Momoa Puts Support Behind Co-Star Ray Fisher’s Battle With Warner Bros.

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see if Jason Momoa has extra to say within the coming days. Momoa’s phrases right here may very well be learn as a easy assertion of help for a good friend going by means of a tough interval, or they may very well be seen as an endorsement of what Ray Fisher is saying occurred. Odds are the opposite Justice League actors will likely be a part of this investigation being carried out by Warner Bros. Even when they do not have their very own tales, they could have witnessed a few of what Fisher claims occurred.