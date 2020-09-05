news Justice League’s Ray Fisher Responds To Warner Bros.’ Claims That He Did Not Meet With Investigator

Depart a Remark
Justice League’s Ray Fisher and Warner Bros. have engaged in a little bit of a backwards and forwards since Fisher initially made claims in opposition to director Joss Whedon and DC Movies producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. Most just lately, Fisher claimed that DC Movies President Walter Hamada spoke with him over the cellphone and allegedly tried to persuade him to shift blame away from Johns and extra in direction of Berg and Hamada. Warner Bros. later launched an announcement during which the studio claimed that no such cellphone name came about and asserted that Fisher was not cooperating with the investigation. Now, Fisher has responded to that declare.
WB’s declare was that Ray Fisher had refused to satisfy with the investigator assigned to the case. Nevertheless, Fisher took to Twitter and asserted that he met with the investigator by means of a Zoom name on August 26th. Within the put up, he additionally included a screenshot of an electronic mail he despatched to his administration group and the Display Actors Guild – American Federation of Tv and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA):
In a second put up, Ray Fisher additionally acknowledged that he introduced final month that he could be vetting the investigator to make sure a “honest and guarded” course of:
It’s additionally value noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I’d be vetting the investigator to make sure a good and guarded course of for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to a wholly completely different degree, however I’m prepared to satisfy the problem. A>E
As of proper now, neither Warner Bros. nor WarnerMedia have responded to Ray Fisher’s current feedback. Earlier than the studios’ most up-to-date assertion, the corporate had been comparatively silent about Ray Fisher’s allegations. Nevertheless, shortly after Fisher’s preliminary claims, Jon Berg shot down the allegations and claimed Fisher had a problem with saying Cyborg’s “Booyaa” catchphrase.
Fisher has been cautious in relation to what he can and may’t say in regards to the state of affairs, which is because of the truth that he’s nonetheless topic to the Non-Disclosure Settlement he signed. Regardless of this, the actor has used social media to handle his followers and hold them up to date on the state of affairs.
Whereas the state of affairs is already complicated, what makes issues much more tough is that Ray Fisher is at the moment in negotiations with Warner Bros. to return as Cyborg within the upcoming Flash solo movie, which is ready to start capturing subsequent 12 months. So far as we all know, Fisher’s function would solely be a cameo.
Each Fisher and Warner Bros. have clearly had no drawback responding to one another’s claims and, with so many variables inside the state of affairs, it’s onerous to say how for much longer issues will persist.
