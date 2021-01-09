news Justice League's Zack Snyder Reveals Wild Meeting With Netflix That Got Army Of The Dead Made

So Zack Snyder didn’t even go to Netflix to particularly pitch Army of the Dead; it simply occurred to come back up in dialog, and Scott Stubbier was so enamored with the concept that he wished to start out filming as quickly as attainable. And Army of the Dead isn’t only a one-and-done story for Netflix both. There’s one other live-action film on the best way known as Army of the Dead: The Prequel, in addition to an anime sequence titled Army of the Dead: Misplaced Vegas, which can be set earlier than the occasions of the primary film.