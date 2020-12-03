news Justin Bieber's Growing Out His Hair Apparently To Look Like An Iconic Brad Pitt Character

General News

December 3, 2020
Justin Bieber in Drake's popstar music video

Justin Bieber is arguably recognized for his hair simply as a lot as his catchy tunes or extra solemn songs, akin to “Lonely.” Bear in mind the “Bieber lower”? Although the singer remains to be famously tied to the facet swept bull lower he used to rock together with his trademark purple hoodie, there’s been a variety of totally different seems to be on high of Justin Bieber’s head through the years. He’s gone bleach blonde, rocked a buzzcut and even an Elvis-esque pompadour, however now he’s taking inspiration from Brad Pitt and rising all of it out.

The 26-year-old is seemingly taking inspiration from one in every of Brad Pitt’s well-known hairstyles for his subsequent period of the Bieber lower. Throughout a current look on Ellen, the Biebs briefly took off his cap to strive on a beanie from the daytime host, revealing his full head of hair. Right here’s how he commented on his present look:

Hey, my hair’s getting kinda lengthy, huh?… I am rising it out. Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt, that is what I am going for.

Oh sure, Tristan. It’s not a foul look in any respect. Nicely, he has some option to go earlier than he can say that, however we wouldn’t be stunned if the singer really does go for it and decide to lengthy hair. His hair had already grown by his Ellen look, however try this current picture of Justin Bieber with visibly longer hair than ever earlier than:

Justin Bieber’s hair is certainly previous his ears and beginning to attain his neck, however it may very well be some time earlier than the Legends of the Fall look actually kicks in. Brad Pitt donned the lengthy hair again in 1994, when he had just lately turned 30. It stays one in every of his most iconic film hair moments to this present day and he adopted the lengthy hair once more again in 2012, even attempting out the person bun too. Extra just lately with quarantine and all, Pitt has been rising his hair out too. It was practically shoulder size when he delivered groceries whereas masked final month, so he may very well be again to Legends of the Fall at any second. Possibly he and Biebs will match?

Brad Pitt as Tristan in Legends of the Fall

Although lengthy hair is a complete factor. As somebody who for some purpose determined it was the way in which to go most of life, Group Quick Hair all the way in which. However I’d have an interest to see how Justin Bieber might pull off the Legends of the Fall hair, particularly since he’s had it quick more often than not. If there was any time for one to experiment with hair it’s now. Joe Manganiello completely received a blue mohawk and Bryce Dallas Howard went pink after wrapping on Jurassic World: Dominion, so hey, why not? What do you suppose? Vote in our ballot beneath.

Ought to Justin Bieber go full Legends of the Fall?

