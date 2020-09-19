news Kang The Conqueror: What You Need To Know About The Potential Ant-Man 3 Villain

Kang’s Battle Armor Offers Him Varied Superhuman Talents

Whereas possessing no powers of his personal, Kang the Conqueror managed to develop a particular swimsuit composed of a uncommon 40th-Century artificial alloy that offers him particular talents he can management along with his thoughts. He can elevate as much as 5 tons, emit concussive power blasts and electrical shocks, and even fly with a built-in hover pad, that are actually simply the fundamentals of what his armor can do. It is usually [what he uses to travel through and manipulate time](https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/NathanielRichards(Kang), and moreover permits him to summon any weapon of his alternative someplace out of time. The swimsuit additionally consists of nanotechnology to assist lengthen his life by transferring his consciousness into a brand new physique in case he dies.