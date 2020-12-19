news Keanu Reeves’ Cyberpunk 2077 Is Pulling Back Sales After Complaints And Calls For Refunds

Cyberpunk 2077 is among the most hotly anticipated video video games the business has seen shortly. CD Projekt Pink, the studio behind the properly regarded video games primarily based on The Witcher had first introduced the sport all the best way again in 2012 and whereas it was recognized then that the title can be years away, that did not cease some from getting excited. Even as soon as issues the sport was lastly given a launch date, and it was revealed that fan-favorite Keanu Reeves can be a part of the sport, followers have been pressured to attend, and now some could also be ready even longer, as PlayStation has suspended digital gross sales of the title.