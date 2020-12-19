news Keanu Reeves’ Cyberpunk 2077 Is Pulling Back Sales After Complaints And Calls For Refunds

Go away a Remark
Cyberpunk 2077 is among the most hotly anticipated video video games the business has seen shortly. CD Projekt Pink, the studio behind the properly regarded video games primarily based on The Witcher had first introduced the sport all the best way again in 2012 and whereas it was recognized then that the title can be years away, that did not cease some from getting excited. Even as soon as issues the sport was lastly given a launch date, and it was revealed that fan-favorite Keanu Reeves can be a part of the sport, followers have been pressured to attend, and now some could also be ready even longer, as PlayStation has suspended digital gross sales of the title.
Whereas Cyberpunk 2077 has been in improvement for years, plainly, a minimum of on online game consoles, it wanted nonetheless extra time. Because the recreation was launched on December 10, these enjoying the sport on Xbox and PlayStation consoles have reported a number of bugs and glitches, some which have made the sport basically unplayable. And whereas CDPR has made it clear it’s engaged on the problems, and has even promoted the truth that refunds are probably accessible, that is not sufficient for Sony, as PlayStation introduced this morning that the sport has been pulled from the digital storefront.
Updates and patches for the title will nonetheless be accessible for many who don’t need a refund, however for any who’re merely achieved with the sport, a minimum of for now, refunds can be found for anyone who desires one, and no new copies of the sport will likely be offered by way of the PlayStation Retailer till the sport is in a greater working order. It is a pretty unprecedented transfer from a significant console producer. A certification course of is often required for video games to make it on digital shops and whereas definitely video games with bugs make it there, they’re often patched up and made entire with out a lot fuss.
Clearly, that is an excessive case for a significant console producer to take away such a excessive profile recreation fully. At this level, Sony is the one one taking this step. Microsoft has not introduced an identical transfer for Xbox consoles. For essentially the most half, the problems that persons are having appear to be restricted to consoles. These enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 on PC seem like largely unaffected.
Whereas Cyberpunk 2077 was all the time going to be a giant title amongst players, the sport gained far more widespread notoriety in 2019 when it was revealed that Keanu Reeves can be a part of the sport. He did voice work and movement seize for the character of Johnny Silverhand, one of many non-playable characters who can hand out missions for the participant to finish.
One definitely hopes that PlayStation followers could have entry to digital Keanu Reeves once more sooner relatively than later. On the similar time, followers doubtless are additionally actually hoping for a extra practical recreation, and generally that takes time.
