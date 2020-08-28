news Keanu Reeves Gave The Perfect Answer When Asked Who’d Win In A Fight Between John Wick And Neo

Go away a Remark
The “Who would win in a combat?” query is as outdated as popular culture itself. Take two characters, or spaceships, or no matter, who’ve proven whole dominance in their very own universe, and take into account what would occur if the 2 crossed over and did battle towards one another. Might the Millennium Falcon destroy the Enterprise? What would occur if Luke Skywalker fought Captain America? What about if Neo fought John Wick?
Keanu Reeves has portrayed two of the preferred motion heroes of the fashionable age in The Matrix‘s Neo and the title character of the John Wick sequence. In a latest look on The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, the host, who has proven himself to be one thing of a geek up to now and has doubtless thought of questions corresponding to these himself, requested Keanu Reeves who would win if Neo fought John Wick. Keanu actually objected to the query, not believing that the 2 would ever really combat.
As an alternative, Reeves thought if Neo and John Wick ever crossed paths, we is likely to be in for one of many biggest team-up films ever. Reeves advised Colbert…
No! No. They would not combat, however possibly John Wick would attempt to assist Thomas Anderson out in the actual world. Perhaps towards the machines.
It is virtually humorous how a lot Keanu apparently hates the concept of Wick and Neo combating. He appears to be approaching the concept like a fan would, who would not wish to really see two characters he appreciated do battle. Stephen Colbert even offers the setup that Neo by chance kills John Wick’s canine, the one factor we all know we’d pressure Wick into motion, and but, Keanu simply does not settle for the concept.
Nonetheless, if we won’t get an concept of who would win from the one man who would most likely know, then the following smartest thing could be to see Neo and John Wick team-up. And actually, if John Wick was combating towards the machines, the machines would have a significant issue on their palms. Certain, we have by no means seen John Wick combat large AI monsters, however nothing else has had any luck killing him up up to now, so I’ve no motive to suspect the machines would do any higher. Wick all the time finds a method to take the benefit and use it.
If you must see extra of each Neo and John Wick with a purpose to make your personal name on this battle, you will have that probability. Keanu Reeves is presently filming The Matrix 4 and there are actually at the very least two extra John Wick films set for our future, so we’ll be seeing each of those characters once more. Seeing them combat is way much less doubtless, although possibly there’s potential in a John Wick vs. Neo comedian ebook or another medium that may reply the query for us at some point.
