news Keanu Reeves Gave The Perfect Answer When Asked Who’d Win In A Fight Between John Wick And Neo

Nonetheless, if we won’t get an concept of who would win from the one man who would most likely know, then the following smartest thing could be to see Neo and John Wick team-up. And actually, if John Wick was combating towards the machines, the machines would have a significant issue on their palms. Certain, we have by no means seen John Wick combat large AI monsters, however nothing else has had any luck killing him up up to now, so I’ve no motive to suspect the machines would do any higher. Wick all the time finds a method to take the benefit and use it.