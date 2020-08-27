news Keanu Reeves Gives Matrix 4 Update After Resuming Filming

The Matrix 4 is a film that the majority of us by no means seemingly believed we would really see. And the chances have been that even when the film occurred, it might most likely be considerably totally different from the unique trilogy of movies. And but, as we communicate The Matrix 4 is in manufacturing starring Keanu Reeves and being directed by Lana Wachowski. It seems to be to be very a lot a real sequel to the trilogy that influenced so many. After all, no one actually anticipated the film could be in manufacturing below such weird circumstances.