news Keanu Reeves Has A Fun Message For Fans Trying To Access Cyberpunk 2077 Early

2020 has been a yr that has induced delays in lots of our favourite films, however it’s additionally been a tough yr in case you’re a fan of video video games. A number of main releases noticed delays of their very own, however a significant title, Cyberpunk 2077, which features a character voiced and designed to seem like Keanu Reeves, is about to lastly debut in only a couple days. Nevertheless, if gamers try to get a bounce on the sport, they are going to get a particular message immediately from Keanu himself, telling them to go away.
Cyberpunk 2077 does not formally launch till December 10, however most console and PC sport platforms permit gamers to buy the sport early, in addition to obtain it to their programs early. This enables gamers to leap proper into the sport as soon as midnight has handed and never must spend the primary few hours of “launch” ready for a obtain to complete. This implies many gamers have already got the sport downloaded, and as one fan has confirmed off on Reddit, in the event that they attempt to begin taking part in it, they’re going to get a particular message from Johnny Silverhand, the character voiced by Keanu Reeves, telling them that they are early. Test it out.
Keanu Reeves took the stage on the 2019 Digital Leisure Expo to disclose his participation in Cyberpunk 2077. He performs the character of Johnny Silverhand, as a result of, you see, he has a silver hand. Participant’s will not play as Keanu’s character within the sport, as a substitute Johnny is a personality who has his personal agenda, and the participant can have the choice to work with him or not. However he is Keanu Reeves, so significantly, who’s going to say no?
If you happen to’re a critical Keanu fan, then Cyberpunk 2077 will probably be that repair you want. The following Matrix and John Wick films have been delayed as a result of world pandemic, so it will be some time earlier than we get to see precise Keanu being superior, so his digital avatar must suffice.
Cyberpunk 2077 comes from Polish developer CD Projekt Purple, the workforce that introduced The Witcher video games to life. The studio’s shift to a futuristic setting has followers excited and the sport has been in improvement for a number of years. The title was initially going to launch earlier in 2020, however like so many different issues, noticed some extra delays as a result of complexities of navigating 2020.
The studio has been beneath hearth in latest days attributable to “crunch,” the too frequent trade apply that sees programmers working intense time beyond regulation for weeks or months main as much as a sport’s launch. CD Projekt Purple had beforehand promised there could be no crunch for Cyberpunk 2077, after which it occurred anyway.
Cyberpunk 2077 shall be obtainable to play on December 10, although you should buy and obtain the sport now if you wish to hear the dulcet tones of the voice of Keanu Reeves.
