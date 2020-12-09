news Keanu Reeves Has A Fun Message For Fans Trying To Access Cyberpunk 2077 Early

Cyberpunk 2077 does not formally launch till December 10, however most console and PC sport platforms permit gamers to buy the sport early, in addition to obtain it to their programs early. This enables gamers to leap proper into the sport as soon as midnight has handed and never must spend the primary few hours of “launch” ready for a obtain to complete. This implies many gamers have already got the sport downloaded, and as one fan has confirmed off on Reddit, in the event that they attempt to begin taking part in it, they’re going to get a particular message from Johnny Silverhand, the character voiced by Keanu Reeves, telling them that they are early. Test it out.