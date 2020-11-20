news Keanu Reeves Shares The Difference Between The Matrix's Motion Capture And Doing It For Cyberpunk 2077

In the meantime, Keanu Reeves isn’t performed with The Matrix simply but. He’s been busy engaged on The Matrix 4 in Berlin, naturally reprising his position as Neo, This comes after months of being on hiatus attributable to present occasions. The solid and crew only in the near past wrapped filming, and the movie is anticipated to come back out on December 22, 2021. Whereas manufacturing has been largely stored secret, since The Matrix 4 will seemingly have Keanu Reeves doing extra mind-bending stunts, I wager he did loads of movement seize for that film as effectively.