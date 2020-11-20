news Keanu Reeves Shares The Difference Between The Matrix's Motion Capture And Doing It For Cyberpunk 2077

General News

November 20, 2020
Keanu Reeves is aware of a factor or two about motion films, particular results and movement seize. His starring position in The Matrix put him entrance and heart in some of the groundbreaking cinematic achievements on the time. So when it was introduced he could be a non-playable character within the online game Cyberpunk 2077, folks received excited. That sport required a ton of movement seize, and now Keanu Reeves has given some perception within the distinction between The Matrix and Cyberpunk 2077’s movement seize.

The Matrix and Cyberpunk 2077 share numerous comparable qualities. They’re action-packed, they function dystopian worlds and so they have Keanu Reeves. However, additionally they have their variations. Since Keanu Reeves performs Johnny Silverhand, an essential character within the sport, he wanted to do a whole lot of movement seize work. So he just lately gave some perception into the variations between doing Cyberpunk 2077 and The Matrix on social media. Right here’s what Keanu Reeves mentioned:

I’ve performed a good bit of movement seize. I did it within the Matrix movies. So, to start out doing movement seize for Johnny [Silverhand], it was all very acquainted to me. The solely distinction I believe, technologically, was how shut they have been going to actual time assessment. However creatively it was very acquainted, within the sense of beginning a library of gesture and the toolbox let’s say for the animators to work with for the character.

This is sensible. The movement seize know-how developed since The Matrix has made leaps and bounds, with many video video games and flicks utilizing it to create extremely reasonable depictions of just about no matter they need. In Cyberpunk 2077’s case, they’ve created an extremely life-like online game model of Keanu Reeves with a mechanical arm.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in improvement for years now and probably may very well be one of many largest video games of the yr. Created by CD Projekt Pink, which additionally made The Witcher 3, it put collectively an enormous scale manufacturing group to deal with the online game. Fortunately for followers desperate to get their palms on the sport, it’s slated to launch quickly on December 10.

Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving in The Matrix

In the meantime, Keanu Reeves isn’t performed with The Matrix simply but. He’s been busy engaged on The Matrix 4 in Berlin, naturally reprising his position as Neo, This comes after months of being on hiatus attributable to present occasions. The solid and crew only in the near past wrapped filming, and the movie is anticipated to come back out on December 22, 2021. Whereas manufacturing has been largely stored secret, since The Matrix 4 will seemingly have Keanu Reeves doing extra mind-bending stunts, I wager he did loads of movement seize for that film as effectively.


