news Keira Knightley Literally Can't Remember Who She Plays In Star Wars

The Star Wars franchise is an iconic a part of movie historical past, and can be displaying no indicators of slowing down. The galaxy far, far-off continues to broaden with tasks on the small and large display screen, and due to this fact numerous actors have contributed to the property. And a few of them even neglect precisely who they performed. Living proof Keira Knightley, who lately admitted she was confused about her character in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.