news Kevin Costner Reveals How Man Of Steel Pushed Him And Diane Lane To Work Together Again

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star as husband and spouse residing within the Midwest whose lives take a flip after an incident regarding their son. However no, it’s not a Man of Steel spinoff starring Ma and Pa Kent. Let Him Go is totally unrelated to their work within the DCEU, however it did encourage the actors to reunite for this weekend’s newest launch.