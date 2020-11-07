General News

Kevin Costner Reveals How Man Of Steel Pushed Him And Diane Lane To Work Together Again

November 7, 2020
Diane Lane and Kevin Costner in Man of Steel

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane star as husband and spouse residing within the Midwest whose lives take a flip after an incident regarding their son. However no, it’s not a Man of Steel spinoff starring Ma and Pa Kent. Let Him Go is totally unrelated to their work within the DCEU, however it did encourage the actors to reunite for this weekend’s newest launch.

Let Him Go follows Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as George and Martha (… one other Man of Steel coincidence relating to the latter title), who’re recent off the tragic lack of their son. The couple go on a harmful journey to retrieve their grandson, who resides with the shady Weboy clan within the Dakotas. Right here’s how Man of Steel introduced them again collectively, per Kevin Costner to EW:

Nicely, primary, she’s a world class actress, I believe. She’s top-of-the-line that we have ever had. There’s simply little doubt about it. You’ll be able to go to the Golden Age of Hollywood, and I might stack her up towards any of the Barbara Stanwycks and the Hepburns. We felt like we solely labored collectively for a minute on [Man of Steel], however the promise of what could possibly be wasn’t going to be prolonged in that individual film, so this was an attention-grabbing solution to circle again. And she’s very dynamic in a really troublesome position.

Of course, because the Superman story goes, Jonathan Kent should die in Clark’s maturity and go away Martha Kent by her lonesome on the farm. The second made for a memorable scene within the 2013 film, which differed from the everyday get-sick-and-die narrative of Kal-El’s adopted Earth dad. Jonathan will get killed in a twister attempting to avoid wasting others, and I cry each time I watch it! Have a look:

Kevin Costner performed a small, however key position in Man of Steel, however it did not permit him to work as a lot with Diane Lane as he wished to. Enter Let Him Go. On the floor, it could seem like the couple crafted a Ma and Pa Kent state of affairs simply to do it, however the film relies on a novel by Larry Watson. Though it has been labeled a Western, neither Costner or Lane outline it as such.

Although Kevin Costner and Diane Lane may technically return to their roles of the Kents in flashback sequences in a future DCEU film. When CinemaBlend spoke to Costner forward of the movie’s launch, our personal Michael Reyes requested if the actor could return to the upcoming Snyder Minimize of Justice League, the legendary actor mentioned the next:

I don’t know. You don’t wish to be kissin’ and tellin’ in life. You’re pokin’ me a little bit bit. I’m not… I can’t inform you.

That’s a tease if I ever did see one. The brand new lower of Justice League will probably be launched on HBO Max in 4 components subsequent yr. You’ll be able to join an HBO Max subscription now, and the service is at the moment streaming Man of Steel. Let Him Go is enjoying in theaters now.


