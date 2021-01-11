news Kevin Feige Won't Confirm When Marvel's Phase 4 Ends

This brings us to Phase 4. It was extensively publicized by individuals like Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that Phase Three ended with Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling, and that the following step within the franchise would mark a brand new period – however the exact boundaries of all of it have been left imprecise. After the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comedian-Con 2019, many followers believed that the occasion had laid out the whole slate, however due to bulletins at occasions like D23 Expo 2019 and Disney’s 2020 Investor’s Day, the listing of upcoming titles has grown immensely. We’ve been left questioning precisely what number of tasks Phase 4 will finally embody, and what its (when you’ll pardon the phrase) endgame will probably be.

And it seems that Kevin Feige has no intention of providing up any further data in that division.