news Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film is only one of a handful of cinematic Star Wars initiatives in growth. Final month, it was introduced that Surprise Girl 1984 director Patty Jenkins will write and direct a film titled Rogue Squadron, which is able to “introduce a brand new era of starfighter pilots,” seemingly through the New Republic period. In February 2020, it was reported that Sleight director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage author Matt Owens have their very own Star Wars film in growth, and the next Might, it was formally introduced that The Mandalorian’s Taika Waititi will direct a Star Wars film off a screenplay he’s co-writing with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The Final Jedi’s Rian Johnson can be nonetheless hooked up to spearhead a brand new Star Wars trilogy, though there hasn’t been any replace on its progress recently.