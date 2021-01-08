news Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Go away a Remark
When one thinks of Kevin Feige, naturally the Marvel Cinematic Universe involves thoughts, and rightly so. In spite of everything, as Marvel Studios’ president, Feige has been the chief architect of this superhero franchise. That mentioned, it was introduced in September 2019 that Feige may also lend his skills to the Star Wars franchise by growing one among its films, and mentioned film has now reportedly taken a giant step ahead by bringing aboard one other Marvel expertise.
In response to Deadline, Michael Waldron, a more moderen addition to the MCU’s lineup of creators, has been tapped to put in writing Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film. Waldron first joined the MCU has head author and govt producer of Disney+’s Loki sequence, and he was later chosen to rewrite Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity’ script. His different credit embrace the hit animated sequence Rick and Morty and the upcoming Starz drama Heels.
With Michael Waldron reportedly being introduced again to work on Loki Season 2 in some capability, clearly the MCU is impressed together with his skills. But it surely’s a fair greater deal that Disney and Lucasfilm at the moment are keen to have him contribute to the Star Wars facet of issues. It’s nonetheless unclear how lengthy it is going to be till Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film begins manufacturing, however Waldron’s hiring not less than signifies it’s making progress fairly than having been shelved.
Information of Kevin Feige producing a Star Wars film got here two months earlier than Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ultimate chapter of the Skywalker Saga, was launched in theaters. Even with Michael Waldron’s hiring, no particulars concerning the film’s plot have been revealed but, however in November 2019, Feige mentioned he beloved the notion of “exploring new individuals and new locations in that universe.” Fingers crossed we study who a few of these new individuals and locations will likely be sooner fairly than later.
Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film is only one of a handful of cinematic Star Wars initiatives in growth. Final month, it was introduced that Surprise Girl 1984 director Patty Jenkins will write and direct a film titled Rogue Squadron, which is able to “introduce a brand new era of starfighter pilots,” seemingly through the New Republic period. In February 2020, it was reported that Sleight director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage author Matt Owens have their very own Star Wars film in growth, and the next Might, it was formally introduced that The Mandalorian’s Taika Waititi will direct a Star Wars film off a screenplay he’s co-writing with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The Final Jedi’s Rian Johnson can be nonetheless hooked up to spearhead a brand new Star Wars trilogy, though there hasn’t been any replace on its progress recently.
So whereas Star Wars’ live-action future appears to be like vibrant within the tv realm with reveals starting from Andor and The Ebook of Boba Fett to Ahsoka and The Acolyte, there’s additionally rather a lot to look ahead from the movie facet of the franchise. So far as Kevin Feige’s Star Wars film goes, with Rogue Squadron scheduled for December 23, 2023, the soonest it may hit theaters is by December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027 can be a chance. We’ll let you understand when a launch date is formally introduced.
