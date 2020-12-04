news Kevin Hart Shares Picture, Admits He's 'Chilly As ****' Now That More Movies Are Filming In Canada

That is much more of a blessing, contemplating earlier this yr, Kevin Hart’s movie misplaced Jason Statham as a possible lead, simply because it was about to enter manufacturing. After which, The Man From Toronto needed to ultimately pause its capturing schedule because it coincided with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunes ultimately shifted, because the film is now in manufacturing, and Woody Harrelson ultimately took over the position of a lethal murderer who’s compelled into accompanying Kevin Hart’s “New York screw up” after a basic mix-up at an Airbnb. And as you’ll see in one other submit from The Man From Toronto set, Hart’s nonetheless placing within the work, even because the temperatures drop.