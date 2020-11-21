news Kristen Stewart Recalling Teaching Dan Levy How To Do Beer Tricks On Happiest Season Is Delightful

Stewart: Of all of the issues that we did, ‘Hey Dan, give me an anecdote, what did you guys do on set?’ Properly, we exchanged our favourite books, we talked about Autobiography of Pink, Kristen taught me smash a beer on my head [and then drink it].

Levy: We’re like on the finish of the night time, anyway Kristen asks me if I’d wish to take part in one thing which was the preface for this complete factor. And I stated, ‘Certain.’ The concept is when you conform to it you need to do it. And also you mainly smash like a beer can in your head till it cracks open and you then chug the beer. And I attempted it as soon as, hit my head and was similar to, ’This isn’t for me.’ Kristen after all does it flawlessly, finishes the beer, and I’m left holding a beer in my hand, like properly for this reason I wasn’t well-liked in highschool.