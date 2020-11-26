news Kurt Russell Made Sure One Scene Was In The Christmas Chronicles To Set Up A Sequel

Warning: SPOILERS for The Christmas Chronicles are in play. If you happen to haven’t seen both of the 2 movies within the collection, you might need to verify your self twice earlier than continuing.

Wanting again on the film ending cameo that noticed Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles introducing Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus, it seems like that call was a fairly simple door for a sequel. So by the point The Christmas Chronicles 2 got here to be, the additional utilization of Mrs. Claus in co-writer/director Chris Columbus’ large vacation follow-up was one other a type of selections that felt extraordinarily pure. Because it seems, the street to Goldie Hawn’s character turning into an important a part of the way forward for The Christmas Chronicles 2 got here from that large second within the first movie, which was hatched partly by Kurt Russell.