news Late Actor Chadwick Boseman Now Has The Most Liked Tweet Ever

2020 has been a troublesome 12 months for quite a lot of causes. Celeb deaths have been no exception, as loads of beloved icons in movie and music have handed away over the previous months. The newest of those devastating losses was Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who handed away on the age of 42 following a battle with colon most cancers. Boseman’s dying is an emotional blow to the numerous moviegoers who idolized and noticed themselves within the late actor, and the importance of that second could be seen through social media as he now has the most-liked tweet of all time.