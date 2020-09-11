news Latest Avatar 2 Set Photo Features Sigourney Weaver In A Pool Of Ping Pong Balls, And It's Way More Than You'd Think

In a pair of images launched by the official Twitter feed to the Avatar saga, there was some fairly thrilling underwater motion in retailer for Weaver, who we’ve identified has been returning to the world of Avatar 2 for a while. That flood of ping pong balls we talked about earlier is, after all, there for an important purpose. Whereas not a lot to write down dwelling about individually, the whole thing serves as a floating security web to guard the underwater filming of Sigourney Weaver, and the remainder of the Avatar 2 forged, from the glare of the lights above the water’s floor. Which suggests the motion beneath the ocean will look as crisp and thrilling as James Cameron needs it to look, earlier than digitally creating the model new world we’ll be seeing sooner or later.