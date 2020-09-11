news Latest Avatar 2 Set Photo Features Sigourney Weaver In A Pool Of Ping Pong Balls, And It's Way More Than You'd Think

Go away a Remark
As James Cameron, his forged and crew are diligently working away on Avatar 2‘s manufacturing, we’ve acquired some fairly enlightening seems into the method that’s getting used to deliver us all again to the world of Pandora. With a water-y surroundings in that exact nook of the universe being the place a great deal of the motion is ready to happen, issues have appeared a bit of bit moist across the ears as of late.
And this newest official set photograph is not any completely different, as appearing legend Sigourney Weaver has been noticed in a reasonably acquainted pool of ping pong balls. As you’ll see for your self in that very put up included beneath, there’s far more of them filling that very pool than you’d suppose:
In a pair of images launched by the official Twitter feed to the Avatar saga, there was some fairly thrilling underwater motion in retailer for Weaver, who we’ve identified has been returning to the world of Avatar 2 for a while. That flood of ping pong balls we talked about earlier is, after all, there for an important purpose. Whereas not a lot to write down dwelling about individually, the whole thing serves as a floating security web to guard the underwater filming of Sigourney Weaver, and the remainder of the Avatar 2 forged, from the glare of the lights above the water’s floor. Which suggests the motion beneath the ocean will look as crisp and thrilling as James Cameron needs it to look, earlier than digitally creating the model new world we’ll be seeing sooner or later.
Whereas it’s unsure how Sigourney Weaver will return for the Avatar sequels, we do have our first clues as to the place that chance may take us, as she’s not solely suited up with the correct apparel for extended diving, however Ms. Weaver can be sporting some mo-cap accoutrements as properly. Although her human character, Dr. Grace Augustine, was sadly killed in Avatar, her essence was “downloaded” into the collective reminiscence banks of Pandora’s natural computing construction. With these recollections safely saved within the planet, it wouldn’t be that a lot of a stretch to see Grace come again by way of a newly grown Na’vi physique.
That simply brings the eventual reminder that Avatar 2’s manufacturing schedule, and consequently its launch date, have been delayed but once more throughout this previous summer time season. Whereas the gears are turning fairly recurrently for the continuation of James Cameron’s grand sci-fi imaginative and prescient, it’s comforting to see that there’s certainly an Avatar sequel to sit up for. And from the seems of it, Sigourney Weaver is having a variety of enjoyable being part of no matter this mysterious future holds.
Avatar 2 kicks off a slate of a number of sequels in its present launch window of December 2022, however you don’t have to attend for much longer to see what’s coming down the street in 2021. Take a look at subsequent yr’s launch schedule, and you’ll want to follow CinemaBlend for additional updates on the progress of the world of Pandora!
