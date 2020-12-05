news Logan’s Dafne Keen Has A Discouraging Update On Possible X-23 Spinoff

Go away a Remark
2017’s Logan marked the top of Hugh Jackman’s tenure as Wolverine, but it surely additionally opened the door for one more character to take middle stage within the X-Males franchise for years to come back… or at the very least, that’s the way it initially appeared. Logan launched the eponymous character’s organic daughter Laura, higher identified to comics followers as X-23. Following Logan’s launch, there was discuss Dafne Keen reprising X-23 in her personal spinoff, however the actress’ newest replace on the venture doesn’t bode properly for it shifting ahead.
Dafne Keen’s conserving busy today taking part in Lyra Belacqua in HBO’s His Darkish Supplies (based mostly on the same-named guide sequence by Phillip Pullman), however naturally her time on Logan got here up when being interview by Elle. Right here’s what Keen needed to say in regards to the X-23 spinoff’s standing:
I acquired advised by some folks at Fox that there is perhaps one other one, however this was ages in the past once we had been filming, and so they have not contacted me ever once more.
A few months after Logan got here out, director James Mangold, who helmed the third Wolverine transfer, stated there’d been discussions about delivering an X-23 spinoff. Once we left off with Laura on the finish of Logan, she’d buried her father, who was fatally injured throughout the battle with the feral X-24 clone, and left with the opposite younger mutants to cross the Canadian border. So the trail was actually clear for Laura to embark on her personal adventures.
Nevertheless, so much has modified on the X-Males entrance since Logan’s launch, notably with Disney having acquired twentieth Century Fox. In consequence, Marvel Studios now has entry to the X-Males and Improbable 4 properties, and whereas no particular plans have been introduced for them but, it’s anticipated that they’ll be rebooted to suit throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity (apart from Ryan Reynolds returning because the fourth wall-breaking Deadpool). As such, the possibilities of the X-23 spinoff taking place appear unlikely, although Dafne Keen would definitely be recreation to maintain taking part in the character. In her phrases:
I really feel like we’re simply at first, there’s extra to be advised, and it is a relay race. I come into play once they’ve already written and completed pre-production and selected doing the movie, in order quickly as they are saying, ‘go,’ I am going to fortunately go each time.
Had Disney not bought Fox, it actually sounds just like the X-23 film stood a legit likelihood of getting the inexperienced mild alongside different X-Males spinoffs, together with Gambit, X-Drive and two New Mutants sequels. Alas, with Darkish Phoenix having introduced the primary movie sequence to each a critically and commercially disappointing finish, and The New Mutants having additionally didn’t impress earlier this 12 months, it seems to be like this superhero film period is coming to an in depth. Until Disney declares that it’s recruiting Dafne Keen to assist headline its upcoming X-Males fare as X-23, presumably we will rely the actress’ outing as Laura to be a one-and-done expertise.
For now, you may catch Dafne Keen in His Darkish Supplies, which airs Monday nights on HBO Max. Maintain your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for X-Males-related information, and look by means of our Marvel films information to be taught what the MCU has deliberate for the approaching years.
