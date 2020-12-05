news Logan’s Dafne Keen Has A Discouraging Update On Possible X-23 Spinoff

Nevertheless, so much has modified on the X-Males entrance since Logan’s launch, notably with Disney having acquired twentieth Century Fox. In consequence, Marvel Studios now has entry to the X-Males and Improbable 4 properties, and whereas no particular plans have been introduced for them but, it’s anticipated that they’ll be rebooted to suit throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity (apart from Ryan Reynolds returning because the fourth wall-breaking Deadpool). As such, the possibilities of the X-23 spinoff taking place appear unlikely, although Dafne Keen would definitely be recreation to maintain taking part in the character. In her phrases: