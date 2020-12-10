news Looks Like Ben Affleck Could Follow In Chris Hemsworth And Zac Efron’s Footsteps In Australia

Go away a Remark
Simply because the rumor mill has appeared to point Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas is getting extra critical, the previous Caped Crusader could also be making a little bit of a change of handle as effectively. New stories point out he could also be following within the footsteps of some main a-listers together with Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth and his pal Matt Damon in Australia.
Effectively, in Byron Bay, New South Wales to be particular. The situation has been a celeb hang-out for some time now and it’s all actually because of Chris Hemsworth, however extra on that later. Based on the latest piece of data, Ben Affleck can also be trying to bounce into the housing market in Byron Bay. Per the Every day Mail, Affleck is allegedly on the lookout for actual property within the space following his pal Matt Damon’s alleged buy (by the Every day Telegraph) of a $22 million greenback property within the space.
Matt Damon had beforehand visited Byron Bay to go to with Chris Hemsworth and his household earlier than allegedly property and the brand new stories point out that Ben Affleck could also be utilizing the identical dealer Matt Damon did. If true, it’s one other occasion proving bromances do face up to each time and distance as Affleck and Damon have a protracted historical past collectively, kicking off their careers with Goodwill Searching. (They may also be showing in new film The Final Duel collectively developing.)
Whereas not confirmed, the thought isn’t as far-fetched as you would possibly suppose. A variety of celebrities are flocking to Byron Bay. There’s Chris Hemsworth, who seemingly began the pattern when he and his spouse Elsa Pataky left Hollywood for calmer waters. (Although it’s price stating Grease star Olivia Newton-John stored a house there for years.) Earlier this 12 months, Zac Efron moved to Byron Bay and appears to name the world dwelling now, even celebrating his birthday there, in addition to filming his subsequent venture within the nation to increase his visa. He even met his new associate Vanessa Valladares there.
Different celebrities who’ve properties in Byron Bay embody mannequin Elyse Knowles and TV presenter Carrie Bickmore, amongst others. It’s common for leases, too, as Kate Moss has frolicked in Byron Bay, Australia. If Ben Affleck does purchase or hire within the space, it’s unlikely this could be his major residence, as he nonetheless has three youngsters from his earlier marriage to Jennifer Garner who aren’t out of the home but.
One factor that does appear to be confirmed is the truth that Ana de Armas has put her dwelling in the marketplace. She’s reportedly chopping her Venice property out of her life and has moved into Ben Affleck’s major residence in Los Angeles. If that latter half is correct, she might be able to spend a while globetrotting to the AU with Affleck as effectively. They did beforehand journey collectively to each Cuba and Costa Rica in 2020 in spite of everything.
It appears as if Ben Affleck is within the course of of creating some sweeping modifications to his life, modifications that began when he obtained sober for The Approach Again after which continued after he met the Knives Out actress. Right here’s hoping 2021 continues to look as brilliant for the actor, and for Byron Bay as a vacationer vacation spot as effectively.
