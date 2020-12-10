news Looks Like Ben Affleck Could Follow In Chris Hemsworth And Zac Efron’s Footsteps In Australia

Effectively, in Byron Bay, New South Wales to be particular. The situation has been a celeb hang-out for some time now and it’s all actually because of Chris Hemsworth, however extra on that later. Based on the latest piece of data, Ben Affleck can also be trying to bounce into the housing market in Byron Bay. Per the Every day Mail, Affleck is allegedly on the lookout for actual property within the space following his pal Matt Damon’s alleged buy (by the Every day Telegraph) of a $22 million greenback property within the space.