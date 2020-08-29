news Looks Like Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot Is Back On Track

When final we heard about The Haunted Mansion, Guillermo del Toro was going to adapt his personal imaginative and prescient of the experience. Throughout San Diego Comedian-Con in 2010, it was introduced The Form of Water filmmaker can be writing and producing a flick that was reportedly going to characteristic Ryan Gosling in a film centering on the Hatbox Ghost. In keeping with del Toro, he had concepts to remake the concept of the Haunted Mansion itself right into a “heightened actuality “ that might not be a comedy, however “scary and enjoyable.”