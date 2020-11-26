news Looks Like Fantastic Beasts 3's New Grindelwald Has Been Officially Confirmed

On the prime of the month, gasps fell over Harry Potter followers when it was introduced that Johnny Depp would formally be exiting the Fantastic Beasts franchise in response to dropping his libel case. Because the third Fantastic Beasts film is at the moment in manufacturing within the U.Ok. with Eddie Redmayne, Jude Regulation and the remainder of the all-star solid, Warner Bros needed to transfer quick to seek out one other Gellert Grindelwald to take Depp’s place. For weeks, the title on the studio’s lips has been Mads Mikkelsen, and now a remaining resolution has been made.