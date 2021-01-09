General News

news Looks Like Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Heading To HBO Max After All, Dune Is Another Story

January 9, 2021
5 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

information

Seems Like Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Heading To HBO Max After All, Dune Is Another Story

Godzilla and Timothee Chalamet side by side

Signal Up For HBO Max
×

The battle between Warner Bros, and manufacturing companion Legendary over the hypothetical streaming debut for movies like Godzilla Vs. Kong has been a quite heated affair. With the technique of each 2021 movie on Warner Bros’ theatrical slot additionally sharing a 30 day interval of availability on HBO Max being introduced in direction of the top of final 12 months, the embers of that call are nonetheless glowing like an atomic hearth. Nonetheless, it seems just like the potential truce between these two studios is headed in direction of considerably of a decision. However as Godzilla vs. Kong is likely to be headed to streaming in spite of everything, that’s greater than we are able to say for Dune.

The most recent reviews point out {that a} deal is near closing between Warner Bros and Legendary. As such, the Could twenty first launch date for director Adam Wingard’s entry into the MonsterVerse seems prefer it’s firmed up because of these negotiations. Nonetheless, as THR additionally reviews of their rundown of this momentous event, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune continues to be beneath energetic negotiations that can decide whether or not or not it will get the identical remedy.

Naturally, one of many key holdouts on this spherical of negotiations is Denis Villeneuve himself, who continues to be lifeless set on releasing what he considers his “finest film” into theaters. With an October 1st launch date for Dune nonetheless within the playing cards in the meanwhile, these negotiations aren’t as pressed for time. However in terms of Godzilla vs. Kong, a pair components complicate issues to the purpose the place an accelerated timeline is important.

The Could twenty first debut for the movie is barely the start, as Warner Bros might be hoping to have negotiations within the bag throughout the subsequent couple of weeks, to allow them to begin selling the film correctly. Lastly, the world may get to see its first peek at this large match up the place Godzilla and King Kong struggle it out for dominance. However let’s not neglect, Legendary beforehand had a suggestion on the desk for Godzilla vs. Kong, and Warner Bros blocked that doubtlessly profitable pairing.

Undoubtedly the information of Netflix bidding “greater than $200 million” to doubtlessly sweep the film into its library has to have stoked the fires beneath Warner Bros’ executives all the upper. Doubly so contemplating that supply was rejected mere weeks earlier than WB introduced they have been taking Godzilla vs. Kong to streaming, with none superior discover to Legendary beforehand. Because the studio funded 75% of this title, Warner Bros’ determination was greater than frowned upon; however all that is likely to be within the rear view mirror thanks to those new developments.

Because it presently stands Godzilla vs. Kong is ready for a theatrical launch on Could twenty first, with the potential to additionally grow to be a concurrently streaming title on HBO Max for its first 30 days. Dune continues to be staked out for an October 1st theatrical debut; but it surely’ll rely upon whether or not the world cooperates, or if a deal will be made for the movie’s streaming destiny, earlier than we hear the ultimate phrase on both facet. So maintain a tab open for CinemaBlend, as after we hear the information, we’ll be breaking it because it comes. And don’t neglect to verify the 2021 launch schedule to see what else is headed to theaters, and doubtlessly streaming, on this new 12 months.


Up Subsequent

All The New WB Films Coming To HBO Max In 2021, Together with Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad

Extra From This Creator
    • Mike Reyes
      Mike Reyes

      View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s James Bond (professional). Additionally versed in Giant Scale Aggressors, time journey, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The Person.


Wonder Woman 1984: The 'Most Important Thing' The Costumers Needed To Get Right With Her Golden Armor


information


11h


Surprise Lady 1984: The ‘Most Vital Factor’ The Costumers Wanted To Get Proper With Her Golden Armor


Braden Roberts



Was Wonder Woman 1984 A Success For HBO Max? Here's Why The Numbers Are Complicated


information


1d


Was Surprise Lady 1984 A Success For HBO Max? This is Why The Numbers Are Difficult


Adam Holmes



Upcoming Henry Cavill Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Witcher Star


information


2nd


Upcoming Henry Cavill Films And TV: What’s Forward For The Witcher Star


Will Ashton

Trending Films


Greenland


Dec 18, 2020


Greenland


5



The Kissing Booth 2


Jul 24, 2020


The Kissing Sales space 2


Ranking TBD



Venom: Let There Be Carnage


Jun 25, 2021


Venom: Let There Be Carnage


Ranking TBD



Death On The Nile


Sep 17, 2021


Demise On The Nile


Ranking TBD



Escape Room 2


TBD


Escape Room 2


Ranking TBD


One Jurassic World Actor Explains Why They Missed A Chance To Be In Dominion


TBD


One Jurassic World Actor Explains Why They Missed A Probability To Be In Dominion


Ranking TBD



Disney+'s Ahsoka Tano TV Show: 5 Things We Need To See In The Star Wars Series


TBD


Disney+’s Ahsoka Tano TV Present: 5 Issues We Want To See In The Star Wars Sequence


Ranking TBD



Watch Jeopardy’s Touching Tribute To Alex Trebek For Game Show Host’s Final Episode


TBD


Watch Jeopardy’s Touching Tribute To Alex Trebek For Sport Present Host’s Closing Episode


Ranking TBD



4 Reasons Pixar's Soul Is More For Kids Than You'd Expect


TBD


4 Causes Pixar’s Soul Is Extra For Children Than You’d Anticipate


Ranking TBD



Bruce Willis' 12 Monkeys Role Almost Went To Other Major A-Listers


TBD


Bruce Willis’ 12 Monkeys Position Nearly Went To Different Main A-Listers


Ranking TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.