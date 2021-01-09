news Looks Like Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Heading To HBO Max After All, Dune Is Another Story

Because it presently stands Godzilla vs. Kong is ready for a theatrical launch on Could twenty first, with the potential to additionally grow to be a concurrently streaming title on HBO Max for its first 30 days. Dune continues to be staked out for an October 1st theatrical debut; but it surely’ll rely upon whether or not the world cooperates, or if a deal will be made for the movie’s streaming destiny, earlier than we hear the ultimate phrase on both facet. So maintain a tab open for CinemaBlend, as after we hear the information, we’ll be breaking it because it comes. And don’t neglect to verify the 2021 launch schedule to see what else is headed to theaters, and doubtlessly streaming, on this new 12 months.