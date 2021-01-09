news Looks Like Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Heading To HBO Max After All, Dune Is Another Story

Depart a Remark
The battle between Warner Bros, and manufacturing companion Legendary over the hypothetical streaming debut for movies like Godzilla Vs. Kong has been a quite heated affair. With the technique of each 2021 movie on Warner Bros’ theatrical slot additionally sharing a 30 day interval of availability on HBO Max being introduced in direction of the top of final 12 months, the embers of that call are nonetheless glowing like an atomic hearth. Nonetheless, it seems just like the potential truce between these two studios is headed in direction of considerably of a decision. However as Godzilla vs. Kong is likely to be headed to streaming in spite of everything, that’s greater than we are able to say for Dune.
The most recent reviews point out {that a} deal is near closing between Warner Bros and Legendary. As such, the Could twenty first launch date for director Adam Wingard’s entry into the MonsterVerse seems prefer it’s firmed up because of these negotiations. Nonetheless, as THR additionally reviews of their rundown of this momentous event, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune continues to be beneath energetic negotiations that can decide whether or not or not it will get the identical remedy.
Naturally, one of many key holdouts on this spherical of negotiations is Denis Villeneuve himself, who continues to be lifeless set on releasing what he considers his “finest film” into theaters. With an October 1st launch date for Dune nonetheless within the playing cards in the meanwhile, these negotiations aren’t as pressed for time. However in terms of Godzilla vs. Kong, a pair components complicate issues to the purpose the place an accelerated timeline is important.
The Could twenty first debut for the movie is barely the start, as Warner Bros might be hoping to have negotiations within the bag throughout the subsequent couple of weeks, to allow them to begin selling the film correctly. Lastly, the world may get to see its first peek at this large match up the place Godzilla and King Kong struggle it out for dominance. However let’s not neglect, Legendary beforehand had a suggestion on the desk for Godzilla vs. Kong, and Warner Bros blocked that doubtlessly profitable pairing.
Undoubtedly the information of Netflix bidding “greater than $200 million” to doubtlessly sweep the film into its library has to have stoked the fires beneath Warner Bros’ executives all the upper. Doubly so contemplating that supply was rejected mere weeks earlier than WB introduced they have been taking Godzilla vs. Kong to streaming, with none superior discover to Legendary beforehand. Because the studio funded 75% of this title, Warner Bros’ determination was greater than frowned upon; however all that is likely to be within the rear view mirror thanks to those new developments.
Because it presently stands Godzilla vs. Kong is ready for a theatrical launch on Could twenty first, with the potential to additionally grow to be a concurrently streaming title on HBO Max for its first 30 days. Dune continues to be staked out for an October 1st theatrical debut; but it surely’ll rely upon whether or not the world cooperates, or if a deal will be made for the movie’s streaming destiny, earlier than we hear the ultimate phrase on both facet. So maintain a tab open for CinemaBlend, as after we hear the information, we’ll be breaking it because it comes. And don’t neglect to verify the 2021 launch schedule to see what else is headed to theaters, and doubtlessly streaming, on this new 12 months.
