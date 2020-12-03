news Looks Like Harry Potter Movie Marathons Are A Holiday Must For Tom Felton Too

Tom Felton says that he hasn’t watched the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in a few a long time, and past that, he has beforehand stated that he hasn’t seen any of the Harry Potter motion pictures since he attended their premieres again once they have been new. He had beforehand stated he wasn’t planning on rewatching them till he sat down along with his personal kids to observe them. The actor nonetheless would not even have children, so that chance is years away, however he is apparently determined to a minimum of give the primary film a contemporary look, we’ll have to attend and see if he continues by means of the collection.