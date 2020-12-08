news Looks Like James Gunn And Other Major Directors May Not Be Happy About Movie Release Plan On HBO Max Either

Many in Hollywood are nonetheless wrapping their heads round Warner Bros.’ bombshell choice to have simultaneous theater and HBO Max debuts for the movies on its 2021 slate. As some might have anticipated, not everybody is just too excessive on the plan. Christopher Nolan, whose labored with the studio on numerous movies, set free some fairly blunt ideas in regards to the choice, even going so far as to confer with HBO Max as “the worst streaming service.” Whereas different director have but to provide out statements like that, it nonetheless seems that another high-profile creatives like James Gunn are additionally not large on the concept.