news Looks Like Johnny Depp Is Still Fighting His Libel Case

December 9, 2020
Actor Johnny Depp has had an extended and profitable profession in movie, however over the previous few years he is been making headlines for extra private points. His ongoing authorized battle with ex-wife Amber Heard continues on, with the actor lately going through a significant setback by shedding his libel swimsuit towards The Solar. This ruling within the publication’s favor resulted in Depp being fired from his position as Grindelwald within the Implausible Beasts franchise, however now it appear like he is nonetheless intent on combating.

The libel case towards The Solar got here from Johnny Depp after the publication posted a narrative referring to the actor as a “spouse beater.” This was in direct response to the allegations of abuse Amber Heard made towards her ex-husband, with the 2 squaring off within the court docket and each throwing extra allegations at one another. Depp took a significant loss when U.Ok. courts dominated towards him, and now it appears to be like like he is interesting that verdict in his newest try and clear his title.

This information involves us from Deadline, and is simply the newest authorized shakeup to return from Johnny Depp and his group. This replace signifies that the 57 year-old actor is heading to the UK Court docket Of Enchantment in a bid to overturn the Excessive Court docket choice that dropped only one month in the past. So whereas it seemed like The Solar (and by proxy Amber Heard) had gained the day, we’ll must see if Depp’s enchantment goes by way of throughout the pond.

Johnny Depp’s earlier loss in court docket was a significant bump in his ongoing authorized battles with Amber Heard, and has each skilled and private penalties. The Decide who dominated over the libel case reportedly shared his perception that Depp did in actual fact assault his ex-wife. And shortly after the decision got here in Warner Bros. requested the actor to step down as Grindelwald within the Implausible Beasts motion pictures.

With the actor’s schedule freed up from his departure (and payday) from Implausible Beasts 3, it makes an excessive amount of sense that Johnny Depp would proceed to enchantment within the U.Ok. Courts. However his authorized issues are two-fold, as he is additionally suing Amber Heard again within the states for defamation. The decision within the libel case agains The Solar will little question issue into the proceedings in court docket, so the stakes are excessive.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp could have been separated for years, however their battle in court docket will proceed for the foreseeable future. The pair have been making headlines all through this course of, partially as a result of wild allegations they’ve each made towards one another. And with the litigation now clearly affecting their work as actors, there’s much more to battle for. We’ll simply have to attend and see the way it all shakes down within the court docket of legislation.


