news Looks Like Johnny Depp Is Still Fighting His Libel Case

The libel case towards The Solar got here from Johnny Depp after the publication posted a narrative referring to the actor as a “spouse beater.” This was in direct response to the allegations of abuse Amber Heard made towards her ex-husband, with the 2 squaring off within the court docket and each throwing extra allegations at one another. Depp took a significant loss when U.Ok. courts dominated towards him, and now it appears to be like like he is interesting that verdict in his newest try and clear his title.