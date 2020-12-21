news Looks Like Mads Mikkelsen Has Already Replaced Johnny Depp On The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3

As many within the Harry Potter sphere in all probability know by now, Johnny Depp was requested to resign from his position as Grindelwald within the Fantastic Beasts and The place to Discover Them collection. This got here after Depp misplaced a libel lawsuit that claimed he was an abusive partner to ex-wife Amber Heard. With this, the actor departed after solely having filmed one scene of Fantastic Beasts 3. Now, Mads Mikkelsen has been forged in his place, and actuality of him changing Depp is actually starting to sink in now that the actor is on set.