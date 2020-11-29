news Looks Like Paul Bettany’s Uncle Frank Co-Star Didn’t Even Know He Was Marvel’s Vision

I didn’t know he did Vision [in The Avengers]! He’s all purple and floaty in that! I knew him from this children film known as Inkheart, which I used to be obsessive about. He performed this man who has a ferret as a pet, so I grew up calling him the ferret man. Once I first heard that I used to be gonna work with him I used to be like, ‘Oh my God it’s the ferret man!’ Once I met him he informed me I used to be actually the one different person who even remembered that movie!