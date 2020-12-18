news Looks Like Some Mission: Impossible Crew Members Weren't Happy About Tom Cruise's Outburst Over Safety Protocols

Tom Cruise’s first eruption on the Mission: Impossible 7 set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden allegedly occurred after he noticed two crew members standing inside two meters of one another. Reportedly 50 folks have been close by when Cruise was expressing his frustration, and two folks have been supposedly seen standing lower than one meter away from one another at a pc display. Within the aftermath of this incident, the web has had a discipline day with Cruise’s speech, whereas fellow actor George Clooney stated that though he understood why Cruise received upset, he wouldn’t have “finished it that huge” had he been in the same place.