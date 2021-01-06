news Looks Like The Flash Movie Is Cutting A Big DC Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied firms. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

For a film about DC Comics’ quickest superhero, The Flash has taken an terrible very long time to reach. Nonetheless, after years of delays and setbacks, the Scarlet Speedster’s solo characteristic is nearer than ever to taking place, with filming anticipated to start in April. That stated, phrase’s are available that The Flash won’t see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen reuniting with Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone, a.ok.a. Cyborg, as as soon as anticipated.