news Looks Like The Jurassic Park Franchise Has Never Approached One Star About Returning For A Sequel

The Jurassic Park franchise has performed host to numerous unforgettable characters, and a few of them shall be making a return in subsequent 12 months’s Jurassic World: Dominion. Nonetheless, others — those which have survived so far anyway — have disappeared with out a lot of a hint. Whereas a part of which may be as a consequence of scheduling conflicts or different points, it appears to be like like at the least one Jurassic Park star has by no means even been approached about reprising her function.