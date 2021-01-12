news Looks Like Thor: Love And Thunder Is About To Get Rolling As Chris Pratt Is Latest Celebrity To Head Down Under

Depart a Remark
Australia has grow to be a very well-liked vacation spot as of late. Some stars already name it dwelling, however others are discovering their method there for one motive or one other. As an example Zac Efron has been dwelling there along with his girlfriend, and it now appears the actor is able to make a everlasting transfer Down Under. Now, it seems that Chris Pratt is now the newest star to reach. Nonetheless, his causes for being there are a lot completely different from Efron’s, because the star is now gearing as much as get began on Thor: Love and Thunder.
Chris Pratt a.okay.a. Star-Lord has formally landed in Sydney, Australia forward of filming Thor: Love and Thunder, and he wasn’t alone. The star arrived alongside fellow Guardians alums Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista, who will even be reprising their roles as Nebula and Drax within the movie. Each day Mail captured a couple of pictures of the group shortly after they touched down on the airport, the place they arrived in a non-public airplane.
Within the photographs, three stars are all masked up and carrying their baggage. Because of security protocols, Chris Pratt and co. must quarantine for 14 days earlier than they’ll be part of their Marvel collaborators. Whereas a lot of the world remains to be being hit arduous by the pandemic, Australia seems to have issues comparatively underneath management. So issues ought to go easily as the celebrities endure the quarantine course of.
Throughout a current livestream, Chris Pratt confirmed his journey plans to Tom Holland, who’s at present taking pictures Spider-Man 3 within the UK. The actor expressed pleasure about attending to be in a spot that has considerably reverted to a way of normalcy. So it’s simple to see why he or some other superstar could be desperate to hit up Australia.
A few of Pratt’s co-stars have already been within the nation for a while, particularly Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth (who lives in Australia). And the group will quickly be joined by Tessa Thompson, who’s been receiving playful updates from author and director Taika Waititi.
The solid of Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping as much as be some of the spectacular ensembles we’ve seen in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which is saying loads. On high of all of the expertise that’s already been talked about right here, the movie will even characteristic Christian Bale because the villain, Gorr the God Butcher. There have even been experiences that Jamie Alexander might be reprising her position as Girl Sif within the film.
It’s no marvel so many are trying ahead to this latest installment within the Thor franchise, although there are nonetheless loads of unanswered questions. Simply how giant a job will the Guardians of the Galaxy play? How will Jane Foster purchase Mjolnir within the MCU? Who will grow to be Valkryie’s queen? For now, Taika Waititi and Marvel are going to maintain these solutions near the vest, but it surely’s going to be thrilling after we lastly discover the whole lot out.
Thor: Love and Thunder soars into theaters on Could 6. 2022.
