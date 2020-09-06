news Looks Like Universal Studios Orlando's Attendance Is Off To A Strong Start For Labor Day Weekend

Depart a Remark
The theme park enterprise has misplaced billions and made numerous furloughs and layoffs this 12 months, as COVID-19 has raged on all through 2020. Orlando’s Universal parks have reopened their gates in June and have lastly began to see an uptick in attendance numbers just lately. With Labor Day weekend kicking off, Universal already reached capability in any respect three of its parks by the point midday rolled round.
It is a busy Saturday at Orlando’s Islands of Journey, Universal Studios and Volcano Bay, which have all been labeled “closed on account of capability” on the park’s app. Points of interest Journal shared the app’s message, as you’ll be able to inform beneath:
Amongst Universal parks’ present security measures together with necessary masks, temperature checks and social distancing measures, capability can be being restricted as nicely. At present, the parks have reached their permitted capability beneath security tips, making for a very common day to be at these theme parks. This can be a three-day vacation weekend for a lot of, prompting extra journeys to the theme park than ordinary.
Though Universal’s numbers have reportedly been down 64% in comparison with the 12 months prior, the film studio’s theme park has began to see an uplift in admissions in late summer season, particularly on Saturdays. Universal Orlando reaching capability is sweet information for the park enterprise, as Walt Disney World additionally plans to open extra inside its park. 4 of WDW’s eating areas are set to grow to be out there to company once more within the coming weeks. Walt Disney World opened in mid-July and has numbers which can be reportedly 80% down from 2019 as compared.
Now, there’s nonetheless a methods to go earlier than theme parks return to “regular.” Florida has surpassed 600,000 constructive instances and 11,000 deaths from COVID-19, and rollbacks are all the time on the desk if the state’s statistics uptick. The studio formally cancelled Halloween Horror Nights this 12 months already. Disney World has cancelled its annual Halloween occasions however will lastly enable company to put on costumes.
Each California’s Universal theme park and Disneyland are nonetheless closed on account of state tips, although Disney’s COO mentioned the Anaheim location has been “able to roll since July.” Universal Studios Orlando was the primary main theme park to open since closures started in March. As Saturday marks three months again, it conjures up some confidence that different theme parks could possibly make progress for his or her companies.
Universal Orlando can be at present constructing a brand new curler coaster over at Islands of Journey that can be Jurassic Park-themed. It is going to be part of a latest 2019 redesign of the traditional Jurassic Park experience, which was up to date to replicate the Jurassic World motion pictures.
We’ll be preserving watch right here on CinemaBlend for extra theme park information because it comes and preserve an eye fixed out for information from the world of films and TV.
