news Looks Like Universal Studios Orlando's Attendance Is Off To A Strong Start For Labor Day Weekend

Though Universal’s numbers have reportedly been down 64% in comparison with the 12 months prior, the film studio’s theme park has began to see an uplift in admissions in late summer season, particularly on Saturdays. Universal Orlando reaching capability is sweet information for the park enterprise, as Walt Disney World additionally plans to open extra inside its park. 4 of WDW’s eating areas are set to grow to be out there to company once more within the coming weeks. Walt Disney World opened in mid-July and has numbers which can be reportedly 80% down from 2019 as compared.