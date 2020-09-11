news Looks Like Wonder Woman 1984 Will Be Delayed Again

Placing Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on Christmas Day (if that date even holds) means an inevitable transfer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune… after the epic blockbuster generated a lot hype with its current trailer drop. No clue by any means when that film shifts again to, as the discharge dates for 2021 at present are stacked with options that correctly received out of the 2020 blast vary, and claimed safer dates in a future the place the business hopes to have this discovered. WB can begin shifting the whole lot again one, however it is going to be a painful course of for filmmakers and audiences.