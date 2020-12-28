news Looks Like Wonder Woman 3 Just Took A Major Step Forward After 1984's HBO Max Success

The announcement of Wonder Woman 3 could come as a little bit of a shock to some, due partly to Patty Jenkins’ latest feedback on the movie. Jenkins beforehand defined that she and 1984 co-writer Geoff Johns beforehand got here up with a narrative for a 3rd movie within the franchise. However as a result of state of the world and the way Jenkins is now feeling, she said that the story would doubtless change. Beforehand, the filmmaker talked about that the movie would happen within the current, although it’s arduous to say if that may nonetheless be the case at this level.