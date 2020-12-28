General News

news Looks Like Wonder Woman 3 Just Took A Major Step Forward After 1984's HBO Max Success

December 28, 2020
4 Min Read

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Wonder Woman 1984 lastly hit theaters and HBO Max this previous weekend, and the web has been buzzing about it up to now. To date, the movie has drawn combined to constructive critiques, with most of the DC trustworthy exhibiting like to the extremely anticipated sequel. After all, many have already been questioning if the franchise will get a 3rd installment. Now, it will seem that Warner Bros. will certainly be shifting ahead with it.

Warner Bros. Footage Chairman Toby Emmerich has introduced, in an official assertion from WarnerMedia and HBO Max, that Wonder Woman 3 is now being fast-tracked after the movie’s efficiency on HBO Max and on the field workplace. He additionally confirmed the returns of star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins:

As followers all over the world proceed to embrace Diana Prince, driving the sturdy opening weekend efficiency of Wonder Woman 1984, we’re excited to have the ability to proceed her story with our actual life Wonder Ladies – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.

This information comes after Wonder Woman 1984 earned a mixed field workplace complete of $36.1 million within the U.S. and Canada this previous weekend. As well as, the movie was additionally in its second weekend internationally and reportedly grossed $19.4 million from 42 markets. As of proper now, the movie holds an $85 million worldwide sum.

The announcement of Wonder Woman 3 could come as a little bit of a shock to some, due partly to Patty Jenkins’ latest feedback on the movie. Jenkins beforehand defined that she and 1984 co-writer Geoff Johns beforehand got here up with a narrative for a 3rd movie within the franchise. However as a result of state of the world and the way Jenkins is now feeling, she said that the story would doubtless change. Beforehand, the filmmaker talked about that the movie would happen within the current, although it’s arduous to say if that may nonetheless be the case at this level.

However earlier than Patty Jenkins returns to the world of the DC Prolonged Universe, she’ll be coming into the world of Star Wars to direct Rogue Squadron. That movie was confirmed to be Jenkins’ subsequent undertaking and is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023. Although with Wonder Woman 3 being fast-tracked, there’s all the time an opportunity issues may change.

Affirmation of Wonder Woman 3 is bound to be thrilling for followers of the franchise, as it should enable Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins the chance to complete out their trilogy. It’ll be fascinating to see what they’ve in retailer for Diana Prince’s third (and presumably last) solo outing!

The primary two installments within the Wonder Woman franchise are presently out there to stream on HBO Max.


More From This Author
